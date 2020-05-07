50 Cent Says Diddy Also Owes Money to BMF’s Southwest T

Another day, another dollar requested to be paid up by 50 Cent.

The latest to be called to the stage for money owed is Diddy. 50 Cent hit Instagram to deliver a message for BMF‘s Southwest T.

“T home puff he said um, he want his fucking money,” Puff wrote. “I’m not tripping, and i know you ain’t tripping so just holla at him.”

This comes just days after 50 demanded T to pay him back money owed and just yesterday 50 delivered a message to Irv Gotti calling him a “Sucka ass Nigga” and requesting for him to pay up as well.

You think there is weight behind the money request or 50 just being 50?

Peep the call out below.