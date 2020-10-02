The election is now 32 days away and some people are still asking who’s Kamala Harris?



The Democratic vice presidential nominee for the 2020 election is more than just that, she’s a daughter, a wife and a woman we’d all love to invite into our homes. In this candid convo between the two women, VP hopeful Kamala Harris & Mindy Kaling making their traditional Indian recipe Masala Dosa. They discuss everything from similar traditions passed down to their parents, work ethic and of course girl talk. Sharing some of her family stories and upbringing Harris isn’t scared to show the world who she really is.

We love a girl’s girl who keeps it real!

Advertisement

Watch the video below!