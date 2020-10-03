The Trump administration has given conflicting reports about the health status of the president. His doctors, the Chief of Staff, and his Twitter posts all have us in head-spins as we try to deduce how long he has been infected with the COVID-19 virus and when did he know.

We are also confused about how severe his condition is as reports range from him being “not out the woods yet” to him taking a “miracle” cocktail that will get him out in no time.

According to ABC News, the president is still in Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, MD and have had to receive oxygen for his shortness of breath. This topped by Trump’s morning post that said, “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Critics say that those reports prompted the president to post video— as proof of health — to help secure a healthy image to the public.

In the video, he first thanked the medical professionals, the doctors and nurses, that have been caring for him at everybody at the hospital. After noting that he believes that the facility is the best in the world, he went on to position himself as doing well, better than had been reported.

He said, “I came here because I wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now.”

“We’re working hard to get me all the way back,” he continued. Eventually he added that he believed that he was doing so well because of the “therapeutics” that has been administered to him, still refusing to call it by its proper name.

“We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it,” the POTUS asserted. “And we’re going to beat it soundly. So many things have happened. If you look at the therapeutics, which I’m taking right now some of them, and others are coming out soon, frankly they are miracles. If you want to know the truth, they are miracles. People criticize me when I say that, but we have things happening that look like there miracles coming down from God.”

He then stated, “I just want to tell you that I’m starting to feel good, [but] I don’t know [what will happen] over the next period of a few days. I guess that’s the real test so we’ll be seeing what happens.”

ABC News contradicts his report, stating that a “source familiar with the president’s health” has said that the “vitals over last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care.”

Over 14 people associated with the White House have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are as follows:

President Donald Trump, First lady Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, senior White House advisor, Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager, Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Ron Johnson, Chris Christie, former NJ governor and debate prep partner, Kellyanne Conway, former senior White House advisor, Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame University, three White House reporters, and one White House staffer. Many of them did not practice social distancing in public events nor wore protective masks. Some, like the president, even mocked those that did.