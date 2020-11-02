Do you want to skip the coffee and want to try something new?

These five drinks will perk you up, give you better health benefits, and they are great alternatives to your average cup of Joe.

Pero

This drink gives the coffee taste without the caffeine. Pero is a natural caffeine-free drink that’s blended with malted barley, chicory, and rye. This drink works like instant coffee and will give the taste of coffee without the side effects.

Yerba Mate Tea

Yerba Mate Tea is very high in antioxidants and popular because it is an overall healing drink. It has plenty of vitamins and minerals such as A, C, E, B-1, B-2 and B-complex, calcium, iron, magnesium, amino acids, and silicon just to name a few. This drink helps to aid in weight loss, improve mental awareness, and naturally enhance energy.

White tea

White tea has a reputation for being the least processed tea with the highest antioxidant levels. This beverage is known to aid in cancer prevention and lower blood pressure. Due to the high level of antioxidants, it helps fight against free radicals and is wonderful for the skin. This drink is also known to strengthen bones, teeth, and gums.

Rooibos Tea

A wonderful drink that promotes a healthy nervous system as well as strengthens teeth, bones, and promotes healthy skin. Rooibos Tea has many minerals such as calcium, manganese, fluoride, and zinc, just to name a few. You can drink it throughout the day as an energizer in the morning and also has properties that will help you relax in the evening.

Green Tea

This beverage has minimal caffeine and a plethora of health benefits. Packed with antioxidants and agents that reduce the risk of disease, this tea will improve your digestion, energy level, and skin.