Kanye West Confirms He Voted For Himself For President

Kanye West voted for the first time in his life for himself.

He documented the process on Twitter. “God is so good,” Kanye wrote. The rapper was wearing a blue hoodie with a sticker that read, “I voted” and a face mask.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

West continued, “The first vote of my life. We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

West’s name was on the ballot in 12 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah and Vermont.

In another tweet, he said: “KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ.”

Did you cast your vote?