The writing is on the wall for President Trump. With his window closing for reelection, CNN reports Trump will not concede the election and many believe that he has no desire to leave the White House.

Trump is behind in key battleground states, but he does not have a concession speech prepared and is currently pushing the false idea that the election is either rigged or being stolen from him. Officials state the only attempt of voting misconduct came from a man in Nevada who attempted to vote for Trump twice.











Currently, Trump is doing whatever he can to invalidate the voting process including filing lawsuits with the aim to provide doubt to the American people about the results.

With victory seemingly on the way, the Biden Campaign issued a statement regarding Trump’s efforts to remain in office.

“As we said on July 19, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Thursday evening, Trump spoke lies to the American people about his opponents attempting to “steal an election” and “trying to rig an election.” Neither statement was rooted in fact. He also claimed falsely claimed victory. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said.

