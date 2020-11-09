Sleep is important and essential for your overall health. If we don’t have enough shuteye it can cause many health issues. This includes memory problems, a lowered immune system, hypertension, increased stress, and more. If you are having trouble or would like to improve your sleep, here are some tips.

1. Stick to a schedule. Schedule your down time so your body understands when it is time to rest.











2. Pay attention to what you consume. Try to reduce high caffeine and sugary drinks and consume foods that have a healthy dose of Tryptophan. This is an amino acid that produces serotonin. A chemical that promotes calm, relaxation, contentment, and sleepiness. Some foods that have Tryptophan include seeds, nuts, turkey, beans, and eggs just to name a few.

3. Create a bedtime ritual: During this time do something relaxing like reading, meditating, or something that calms you down. Try not to have screen time during your bedtime ritual.

4. Stay active: Exercise helps you rest better, reduces stress, and improves your mood.

5. Manage stress: When you are stressed it is difficult to relax. Find habits and activities that will help you reduce stress. Things like diet, exercise, deep breathing, journaling, talking to someone you trust, and some self-care are ways that can help reduce stress.