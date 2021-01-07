The events surrounding the presidential election certification have left one woman dead, countless people injured, and the nation’s capitol in disarray as mobs of protestors rushed the capitol building in DC, temporarily halting the election certification process. Politicians from both sides of the aisle took to social media to express their outrage- as did celebrities and hip-hop stars.

Rapper 50 Cent, a fairweather friend of President Donald Trump, shared a photo of fully armed police guarding the capitol building during the summer’s protests saying “For the record, this was the US Capitol during the BLM protests.”

Cardi B tweeted “The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?……Let me just watch” followed by another tweet encouraging her fans to stay out of the mess: “And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous!”

Advertisement

The irony is pretty funny………weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?🤔🤔🤔🤔……Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

And y’all better NOT BE OUTSIDE!!These are wild thugs out here ! Stay home.This ain’t our business.Stay at home safe but dangerous! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Rapper Blueface jokingly tweeted “That n**** Trump not trynna leave lmfao” complete with four laughing emojis.

Jennifer Lopez shared a picture of a quote from President-elect Joe Biden with an excerpt calling for an end to “disorder” and “chaos” in the country.

Pink, who like 50 Cent, has sometimes leaned Republican, retweeted several prominent politicians denouncing the violence as well as called out Republicans who enabled it. She also tweeted: “As a United States Citizen, and the daughter of two veterans, and the sister of another, I am ashamed of what is happening in Washington. Hypocrisy, shame, Embarrassment. Unpatriotic hypocritical sheep drinking poison Kool aid. This a sad day for America.”

Issa Rae summarized what many Americans are feeling: “Truly Disgusted.”

Truly disgusted. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 6, 2021

Surprisingly there was no word from Kanye West, who ran for President last year.