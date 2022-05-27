Post Malone plans to release his Twelve Carat Toothache album next week, and the tracklist surfaced on the web yesterday (May 26), and it’s loaded with talent. The 14-track star-studded tracklist includes guest appearances from Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd.

Post Malone album on the way. pic.twitter.com/QWxWQ3mxs9 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) May 27, 2022

Twelve Carat Toothache Post’s fourth studio album will follow up 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. Malone scored another No. 1 album with Hollywood’s Bleeding, and the album closed out 2020 as the year’s top album on the year-end Top Billboard 200 Albums chart.

His next album, Twelve Carat Toothache, drops on June 3rd. Although Post doesn’t have a project out this year, he did drop a few visuals. Fans can enjoy “Cooped Up” feating Roddy Ricch, and the “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” theme song.

