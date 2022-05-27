Post Malone plans to release his Twelve Carat Toothache album next week, and the tracklist surfaced on the web yesterday (May 26), and it’s loaded with talent. The 14-track star-studded tracklist includes guest appearances from Doja Cat, Gunna, The Kid LAROI, Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd.
Twelve Carat Toothache Post’s fourth studio album will follow up 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. Malone scored another No. 1 album with Hollywood’s Bleeding, and the album closed out 2020 as the year’s top album on the year-end Top Billboard 200 Albums chart.
His next album, Twelve Carat Toothache, drops on June 3rd. Although Post doesn’t have a project out this year, he did drop a few visuals. Fans can enjoy “Cooped Up” feating Roddy Ricch, and the “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” theme song.