Gucci Mane is speaking out on behalf of his 1017 Records artist Pooh Shiesty. The “Wasted” rapper claims Shiesty is living in cruel conditions at the prison he is currently housed.

Hitting Twitter, Gucci Mane called out USP Pollock, tagging the U.S. President and Vice President, citing they should be investigated.

“We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci Mane wrote. “Pooh has been sent to prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23hr lockdown and given empty food trays. USP Pollock should be investigated immediately.”

Advertisement

We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated! Pooh has been sent to a prison over 1500 miles from his home, 23hr lockdown and given empty food trays. USP Pollock should be investigated immediately. #movepooh #prisonreform @POTUS @VP @KamalaHarris — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 14, 2022

At the top of the year, Pooh Shiesty sidestepped a potential life sentence after pleading guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. Rolling Stone reported the charge was from an altercation in Florida in October 2020. Pooh Shiesty is alleged to have shot a man in the buttocks while purchasing sneakers and marijuana. On April 20, 2022, Shiesty was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.