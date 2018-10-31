Nicki Minaj and Cardi B call a truce. The two Hip-Hop superstars have been going back and forth on social media for the past couple of days. Both rappers have shared their side of the story and where they feel like their issues stem from. Nicki using her Queen Radio platform and Cardi taking it to IG video to air it all out. It left both sides with no clear resolution. Nicki then sent a tweet out saying that she was moving on from the drama and was going to focus on positive things in life. Cardi Reposted the tweet on her IG. And said alright then let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing.

Cardi B is moving on from the drama and is already celebrating her next accomplishment The “I Like It” star will cover PEOPLE En Español, the sister brand to PEOPLE Magazine and will be named the “Star of The Year.” The cover will be for the months of December and January. Inside the interview Cardi speaks heavily on her journey into motherhood, citing it as her greatest achievement. Her new single “Money,” is taking over airwaves and streaming charts.

Speaking Of Airwaves In 2004 it was pretty hard not to hear Dipset on the radio.

Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and, Freekey Zekey — known collectively as legendary Harlem rap clique The Diplomats — are finally dropping a new album together for the first time in 14 years.

To prepare for the project, the guys are teasing a new song titled “Sauce Boyz” in addition a documentary will be released a week after the album drops and a “Black Friday Concert” at the Apollo Theater located in the heart of their hometown of Harlem.