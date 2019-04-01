It doesn’t have to be Air Max Day for Nike to drop some heat from the vault, and the latest release to prove that is a certified classic: the Air Max Plus “Tiger” will return in all its OG glory very soon.

Almost identical to the equally fresh “Sunset” iteration that dropped last fall, the “Tiger” hue boasts a yellow, orange and red gradient design on the upper. The switch-up happens on the lower portion of the silhouette, with the all-black midsole on this version making for a slight yet noticeably effective difference. The white laces add a slight contrast as well, in addition to a crisp white side panel Swoosh and midfoot shank to match the gradient effect on the upper. Let’s just hope the Swoosh lets this wild colorway out of the cage sooner than later.

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tiger” will retail for $160 USD at select retailers and Nike.com in the coming weeks. Get a closer look below in the meantime: