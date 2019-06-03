Nike has been really gracious lately with re-releasing some of our favorite classics from the vault, most recently with the Air Tech Challenge II “Hot Lava” from 1990 and the Asia-exclusive Air Force 1 “Ivory Snake” from ’96. Now, the Swoosh is heading into NFL territory to bring back the Air Barrage that originally dropped in 1995.

Football fans who can recall the days of Marshall Faulk on the Indianapolis Colts may remember this silhouette, making the shoe’s return that much more amazing and nostalgic. This iteration shows off a black, white, red and purple color combo with each hue spread out evenly over the multi-layered upper. Black appears as the most prominent colorway, featured on the tongue, midfoot strap and paneling that extends all the way around to the heel. Purple pops out through the mesh base, tongue tab and heel logo, while red is reserved for the midsole accents and eyelets. White balances things out even further on the outsole and toe cap, and the elements overall combine to help resurrect a shoe that we should’ve gotten much sooner. Better late than never, though!

While the Nike Air Barrage is available now at select overseas retailers like Culture Kings, we should be seeing the drop here in the States in the very near future. More pics below: