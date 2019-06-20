Drake’s lucrative residency in Las Vegas must be going pretty well! It now looks like the infamous party city is honoring their new rap resident with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas inspired by his worldwide smash “Hotline Bling.”

Officially open for public visits, the statue is designed after the music video that became a viral sensation for pretty much all of summer 2015. The details are beyond accurate, all the way down to his OVO-branded sweatsuit and the “Wheat” Timberland boots. The figure will also stand in front of a backdrop duplicated to look like the video’s neon-themed setting, which was infamously influenced by the work of James Turrell.

The months it took to create a dripped-out Drizzy really paid off, which includes everything from data collecting for the most accurate detailing to the tedious task of creating individual human hair follicles for eyebrows and hairlines. Looking sharp!

You can visit the new Drake wax figure right now at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in The Grand Canal Shoppes (3377 S Las Vegas Blvd Ste. 2001). Let us know if you think it looks like him after checking out the unveiling video below: