Kanye West is standing firm on his attempt to run for president in 2024. The JESUS IS KING rapper spoke at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival and discussed bringing jobs to the US, expansion of the Yeezy brand and more. Things hit a quick halt when Ye checked the crowd for laughing at his political aspirations.

Kanye was met with laughter when he said “When I run for president in 2024” and he immediately clapped back to the crowd.

“What y’all laughing at? When I run for president in 2024, we would create so many jobs that I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. What I’m saying is, when y’all read headlines—’Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that—one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also ’cause they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

You can see the moment along with Kanye talking Black empowerment, Rodney Reed’s pending execution and more in the video below.