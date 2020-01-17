It would seem that every time that Tiffany Haddish appears on the stage, you are sure to bust a gut laughing. You might not think the same about Rose Byrne but as a wing woman to Haddish, she is equally as funny. In their new film Like A Boss, the duo finds chemistry that is hard to come by and few people can say they have been able to achieve.

Just check out this trailer:

You will not be able to stop laughing from the start of the film to the end.

And while Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne are a not likely pairing but together they are a cross between Lucille & Ethrel and Richard Pryor & Gene Wilder.

The movie allowed for Haddish to show a refreshing side of her style of comedy. It is about two long-time friends who decided to start a cosmetic business. Rose Byrne who held her weight against the acclaimed funny woman, playing the straight-laced administrator to Haddish’s uber care-free creative.

The movie takes you on a journey to see what happens when money, friendship, and loyalty comes in to play. Is Girl power all you need? Or… do you need a level of allegiance and sisterhood.