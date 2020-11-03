Known as gingers cousin, turmeric is a popular spice used for cooking in the Middle East, India, and China for years. Now, it is a staple in many kitchens. From using it as a spice to drinking it as a tea, this unassuming hue of yellow is a powerhouse when it comes to healing and enhancing beauty.

Turmeric has manganese, potassium, vitamin B6, and iron. The spice originates from the root of the Curcuma longa plant. There are many benefits that turmeric offers. The benefit of this spice includes antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric lowers the risk of prostate cancer, assists with brain function, lowers the risk of depression, and aids in weight loss.

Health benefits of turmeric

1. Turmeric improves liver function

2. Studies have shown that turmeric may treat psoriasis and other inflammatory skin conditions.

3. Maintains blood sugar levels.

4. Turmeric helps supports the immune system.

Beauty benefits of turmeric

1. Mixing olive oil and turmeric is known to help reduce dandruff.

2. A mixture of milk and turmeric is known to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Turmeric can help reduce stretch marks.

4. Turmeric can help reduce acne.

Here’s how you can incorporate turmeric into your food and beverages

1. Add a pinch to your salad dressing.

2. Add some turmeric to your soup.

3. Add the spice to your onions for flavor.

4. Enjoy the tea.