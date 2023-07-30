Nicki Minaj ‘Swatted’ Again After False Claims Of Shooting At Her Home

Nicki Minaj ‘Swatted’ Again After False Claims Of Shooting At Her Home

Nicki Minaj has reportedly been swatted, again.

Law enforcement arrived to her home in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday afternoon with full sirens and lights blaring, according to TMZ.

The 40-year-old, who appears in the new Call of Duty, was the victim of a bogus 911 call.

Advertisement

Investigators say someone called the emergency number to falsely report a shooting at her mansion in LA’s San Fernando valley.

Nicki was not happy to have law enforcement at her home once again, according to TMZ.

In June, someone made a false report to child welfare officials claiming that Nicki’s three-year-old son, whom she refers to as Papa Bear publicly, was being abused.

After officers arrived, they visited with the Good Form artist and her husband, Kenneth Petty, 51.

An examination of the child determined he was safe and healthy.

The family was awakened early the next morning, around 3 a.m., after another bogus call was made to 911, reporting a fire at the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found no flames.

It was quickly determined that the couple had been victims of ‘swatting.’

It’s a term law enforcement officials use to describe an act of making a false report in order to get a huge police reaction, that can involve an armed SWAT team.

Making a false 911 call is illegal, and in California, can result in felony or misdemeanor charges, resulting in fines and jail time.

Nicki has said nothing publicly about the swatting attempts.

She is, however, celebrating the success of her Barbie World collaboration with Ice Spice and Aqua for the Barbie movie soundtrack.

The song had the highest streaming day for a rap song on Spotify so far this year with five million listens.

She has also surpassed 60 million listeners on the streaming service, making her only the 20th artist to do so.