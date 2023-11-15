It’s official, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are dropping their highly-anticipated new project, Welcome 2 Collegrove, this Friday. Fans have been patiently waiting for seven years since the first Collegrove project dropped in 2016, which saw the two GOAT rappers linking up to do what they do best: rap their ass off.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14th, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz held an exclusive, private listening for the project as a theatrical album visual presentation. At NYA Studios in Los Angeles, the evening they featured Collegrove-themed cocktails featuring Weezy’s alcohol brand, Bumbu Original Rum. Guests were also welcome to take pictures at the Welcome 2 Collegrove photobooth before entering the theater inside.

With Wayne and 2 Chainz in attendance, they played the entire project. Each song was paired with a visual component, whether a visualizer or music video. The best part? It was narrated by 50 Cent.

While 2 Chainz previously shared that Usher was a standout feature, the project also boasts guest appearances from Rick Ross, 21 Savage, Benny The Butcher, Vory, and Marsha Ambrosius.

Of course, if you hear 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, that means they’re spitting over hard ass beats. Production is handled by Bangladesh, Big K.R.I.T., Big Papito, Havoc, Juicy J, London Jae, The LoopHoles, Mannie Fresh, and Nolan Presley.