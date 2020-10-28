The tag team of Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will reunite on the campaign trail in the last week before the election.



The Hill reports the two will combine to make a visit to a battleground state in the forthcoming weekend. The details of the exact location and more are under wraps. Biden has previously been announced to visit Michigan.



The addition of Obama brings in a figure that is extremely popular with Democratic voters and can energize the desire of Black men, Latinos, and young voters to hit the polls. Those demographics did not have the strongest turn out in 2016 as Hillary Clinton came up short to President Trump.



President Obama recently took the stage at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia where he spoke out on the power to vote and the faults of President Donald Trump.



“I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my polices, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” Obama said. “But it hasn’t happened. He hasn’t showed any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends.”

This weekend Barack Obama be on HBOMax as a guest alongside LeBron James in a special edition of The Shop. Obama, James and Maverick Carter are set to discuss the election and power of voting, but also speak on the NBA Bubble James winning his fourth title and more.